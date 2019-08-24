Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Alisson still out but Nicolas Pepe makes first start

Nicolas Pepe makes his first start for Arsenal in Saturday's trip to Liverpool.

The Ivory Coast international partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front for the visitors, who are looking for the first win at Anfield since 2012.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kieran Tierney (both groin), Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) are all absent.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is off his crutches after a calf injury but will not be fit again until after the international break.

Naby Keita is also looking at further time on the sidelines as he recovers from a muscle strain.

Both clubs boast a 100% winning record at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang.

