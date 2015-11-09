Liverpool wait on Sakho scan results

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho underwent scans on Monday, having hurt his left knee during the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at the weekend, with the Premier League club waiting to find out the full extent of the lay-off.

Sakho was forced off late in the first half at Anfield on Sunday after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge and was spotted arriving for his scan in Liverpool on crutches a day later.

The France international withdrew from his country's squad for the friendlies with Germany and England as a result of the injury although reports on Merseyside have suggested there is no anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking on Sunday, Klopp told reporters: "I don’t know [how bad it is]. It's too bad that he could not play on but we have to wait for the scan.

"We will do it tomorrow [Monday] evening because he needs a little bit of time. I don't want to speculate now and we hope it is not too serious."

Since his appointment a month ago, Klopp has already seen Joe Gomez and Danny Ings sustain long-term knee injuries while Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge have also yet to feature under the German.