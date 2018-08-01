Liverpool youngster Woodburn joins Sheffield United on loan

Highly rated Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

Woodburn had been a reported target for a number of Championship clubs, but the Blades announced they have won the race for the 18-year-old on Wednesday.

The Wales international has featured 11 times for Liverpool's first team, scoring once, and could now make his Sheffield United debut against Swansea City this weekend.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said of Woodburn: "Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality.

"He's been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I'm delighted they've trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.

LOAN STAR | Here's what a few people have had to say about loan signing August 1, 2018

"It's his first loan move and I'm sure it will be a great one for all parties.

"He makes goals and score goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch."