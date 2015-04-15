Liverpool's Teixeira breaks leg at Brighton
Liverpool midfielder Joao Teixeira has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.
The 22-year-old has been a regular in the Brighton first team since arriving from Anfield at the beginning of the season, but was stretchered off late on in a goalless Championship draw with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.
A subsequent X-ray taken at a local hospital showed a break just above the ankle.
"Our thoughts are with Joao - as this is a real blow to him after such a good season for the club - and we all wish him a speedy recovery and return to action," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.
"He's been an important player for the club this season, both before and after I came to the club [in December], and I would like to thank him for his efforts during his time on loan here, and also Liverpool for allowing him to come."
