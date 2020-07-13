Livingston bring in Salim Kouider-Aissa
By PA Staff
Livingston have announced the signing of Salim Kouider-Aissa on a two-year-deal with the option of a third.
The 24-year-old striker has joined from Queen’s Park where he scored 17 times in 36 appearances last season.
Kouider-Aissa had been on trial with the Premiership club.
The former Stirling Albion, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir player joined Queen’s Park last summer from junior side Kilsyth Rangers.
Manager Gary Holt has also brought in Alan Forrest, Jack Fitzwater, Matej Poplatnik and Robby McCrorie ahead of the new season, which starts on August 1.
