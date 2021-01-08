Livingston set to include Gavin Reilly in their squad for game with Ross County

Gavin Reilly is expected to be in the Livingston squad for the Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County on Sunday.

The attacker joined Livi from Carlisle earlier in the week and is awaiting international clearance.

Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return to the squad following a recent hamstring problem and Jack Fitzwater has returned to training after a knock.

County boss John Hughes has signed former Oldham midfielder Mohamed Maouche this week but he will have to complete a period of self-isolation before he can join the Staggies squad.

Callum Morris and Carl Tremarco have shaken off knocks and could face Livi.

Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt while Regan Charles-Cook and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) have missed recent games.