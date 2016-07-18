Ljajic joins Torino for initial €8.5m fee

Roma have confirmed that forward Adem Ljajic has joined Torino for a fee that could rise to €9million.

Ljajic, 24, completed a medical early on Tuesday before signing a contract with Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

"AS Roma can confirm that Adem Ljajic has been sold to Torino FC on a permanent deal for a fee of €8.5m," a Roma statement read.

"The total sum could eventually rise to €9m, should both player and club meet agreed performance clauses."

Ljajic, who spent last season on loan with Inter, told his new club's official website: "I thank president [Urbano] Cairo and sporting director [Gianluca] Petrachi for everything they've done to bring me to Toro.

"I'm also happy because I'll be meeting Mihajlovic, a quality coach who's been very important in my career already. He's always shown faith in me."

Roma also announced that Iago Falque has joined on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent in 2017.

"I'm very happy," said the former Tottenham midfielder. "I can't wait to start this new experience.

"I'm ready to put myself at the disposal of the coach and my team-mates and I hope to make a good contribution."