Lloris to follow Kane and pen new Spurs deal

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is set to follow in the footsteps of Harry Kane and sign a new contract at White Hart Lane.

Kane penned fresh terms on Thursday, taking his deal up to 2022 and reportedly putting him among the club's highest earners.

Pochettino now hopes that Kane can knuckle down and fire Spurs back into the battle at the top of the Premier League after failures to beat Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea left Spurs seven points adrift of Antonio Conte's table-toppers.

The Spurs manager said: "It is important for the club and for everyone – great news. We feel very happy because once more Harry is showing his commitment to the club and the project. That is great for us.

"It is fantastic for the player. It is important for him to be calm in his mind, focused on playing and improving. When players are involved in talks like these it can always affect them.

"Now the deal is done it is important to focus on the future, to train and improve and try to score the goals he needs to score.

"In two and a half years here I have always shown that Harry is involved in my plans. It is very important for the future of the club, not only for my plans but also for Tottenham’s in the future."

Kane joined the likes of Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in committing his future to Tottenham this season and Lloris appears to be next on the list.

Pochettino said: "Maybe in the next few days you will receive some news.

"Hugo is a very ambitious player but he is very happy here. Only I can tell you he is very happy and he wants success here and to stay here at Tottenham.

"That is his ambition."