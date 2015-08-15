Lloris handed Tottenham captaincy amid United interest

Mauricio Pochettino has appointed Hugo Lloris as captain, the Tottenham manager not concerned about Manchester United's interest in the goalkeeper.

Lloris will wear the armband permanently in 2015-16, despite speculation the France international could leave Tottenham in search of UEFA Champions League football.

The 28-year-old, who sat out Tottenham's Premier League opener at Old Trafford last week, is believed to be among United's list of targets should unsettled keeper David de Gea join hometown club Real Madrid.

Pochettino is aware of Lloris and his desire to play top-level European football, but the Argentinean insists the former Lyon keeper is happy in London.

"Hugo deserves to be the captain and, after, we have [vice-captains] Jan [Vertonghen] and Harry [Kane]. It's a good reference for the group. It's a very good mix," Pochettino said.

"For different things, I decided to give the armband to Younes [Kaboul] last season. I'm happy with the way we took that decision and I'm happy now with the decision about Hugo.

"Hugo's commitment with the club is high. We need to be happy because if Manchester United want him, it's because he's a great goalkeeper. But Hugo is happy here and he has a contract here.

"He is keen, one day, to play in the Champions League with Tottenham. You don't need to convince him to stay because he has a four-year contract. It's not a big problem."