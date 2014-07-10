Lloris pens new five-year deal at Tottenham

The 27-year-old, who captained his country at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, had been linked with a move away after impressing in two seasons with the Premier League club.

However, Lloris will now remain in London, with his new deal representing a significant boost to recently appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I spoke with the chairman and I know the club is as ambitious as ever," Lloris told Tottenham's official website.

"It's very important to feel at home at a club and for my family to feel well. I enjoy a great relationship with the club and the fans.

"The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino is important as well. I have a good feeling with him. He is also ambitious.

"Everything is clear in my head and if I've signed a new contract it's because I trust the club and I'm sure we will progress in a positive way."

Tottenham missed out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League last term, but Lloris remains optimistic over the club's future.

"Last season wasn't the season we all hoped for but we were still able to finish sixth in the league.

"We know where we have to improve, the club also knows and there is a feeling and a confident connection between the club and the players."

Lloris has made 78 appearances for Tottenham since arriving from Lyon in August 2012.