Locatelli can't comprehend beating Buffon

AC Milan youngster Manuel Locatelli struggled to comprehend putting the winning goal past Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon in a 1-0 triumph over Juventus on Saturday.

Milan emerged victorious in fortuitous circumstances at San Siro, as Juventus saw a Miralem Pjanic goal controversially disallowed just before half-time.

Locatelli, 18, ultimately secured the win in the 65th minute with a fine strike which found the top-left corner via the underside of the crossbar.

He was delighted to have bested Buffon and dedicated the goal to his Juventus-supporting family and club president Silvio Berlusconi.

"I still haven't quite realised what I've done," he told Mediaset Premium. "I scored against the best goalkeeper in the world and put us within two points of the [Serie A] leaders.

"This goal belongs to everyone: my family, my grandparents, my uncles and my cousins who are Juve fans, but for today supported Milan.

"I'm lucky too. I must continue like this, but always with feet firmly on the ground. This goal is also dedicated to president Silvio Berlusconi, as he wanted me in the senior squad.

"We won the battle, but not the war. We have to take it one game at a time."