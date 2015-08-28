Lopes seals Monaco switch

Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Marcos Lopes has joined Monaco.

Lopes joined City from Benfica in 2011, going on to make just five senior appearances.

And the 19-year-old, who scored three goals in 27 games on loan at Lille last term, has now secured a switch to the Stade Louis II.

"Sorry I couldn't say proper bye to my teammates," Lopes posted on his official Twitter account.

"I know Manchester City will win many titles, and I would like to thank everyone who worked with me from day one, especially Patrick Viera."