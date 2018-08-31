Lopetegui expects Mayoral departure after Mariano arrival

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui expects striker Borja Mayoral to leave following the signing of Mariano Diaz, but there will be no more arrivals.

Mariano rejoined Madrid after spending a single season at Lyon, where he scored 18 Ligue 1 goals, pushing Mayoral down Lopetegui's list of forward options.

Sevilla have been linked with a move for Mayoral after their deal with Lyon for Mariano collapsed when Madrid became interested in resigning the striker.

Mayoral, 21, started three LaLiga games last season and scored three times, hitting the net a further three times in the Copa del Rey.

Lopetegui, though, accepts Mayoral will want to move ahead of Friday's transfer deadline after seeing another striker arrive, which will limit his opportunities to play.

"Borja is still our player but he has several alternatives to go out and it is likely that he can look for an assignment and that today he can close [a deal]," Lopetegui said.

"That's probably the best thing for him and we respect that. He wants to go with Mariano coming and it's better for him.

"He is a guy who has worked well with us and may have the opportunity to have more minutes. Mariano is here and we are delighted because he can help us.

"Now with Mariano, the Real squad is closed. We will get the maximum out of what we have, that's what we're dealing with, but it would not be a bad thing if the markets in the future closed a little bit earlier."

Keylor Navas was named UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at a ceremony on Thursday.

The Costa Rica international has started both of Madrid's LaLiga games this season, ahead of new arrival Thibaut Courtois, and Lopetegui is still offering no clues as to his preferred goalkeeper.

"I'm not going to say who's my starter goalkeeper," Lopetegui said ahead of Saturday's home game with Leganes.

"I have great solutions in that position. I have full confidence in every one of my keepers."