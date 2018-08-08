Lopetegui will not make Bale and Ronaldo comparisons

Gareth Bale is under no pressure to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, says head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Bale was on target in Madrid's 2-1 International Champions Cup win over Roma after brilliantly setting up Marco Asensio's opener in New Jersey.

Ronaldo's departure to Juventus has placed extra onus upon the Wales star ahead of the new campaign but, while Lopetegui is delighted by his 29-year-old attacker's form, he is not in the business of placing extra pressure on his shoulders with an unhelpful comparison.

"It's not about replacing someone or filling that role. It's about being part of a team," the former Spain boss told reporters.

was voted man of the match against !1 assist 1 goal | August 8, 2018

"Gareth is obviously a great player. He has been and he will be, but it's not for me to make comparisons. That's for you guys.

"He doesn't put the team on his back. He's a great player that gives the best for his team, but the team has to play for each other.

"It's not about him putting the team on his back. It's about the team pushing everybody. He's a great player and I'm convinced he'll have a great season."

Madrid face city rivals Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn next Wednesday before kicking off their LaLiga campaign against Getafe.