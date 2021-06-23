Lorch is not going anywhere, says agent

Thembinkosi Lorch's agent has confirmed that the Orlando Pirates star is happy at the club and is "not going anywhere", despite rumours linking his client to several clubs.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of local and international club, despite having two years remaining on his current contract with the Buccaneers.

The likes of Belgian sides Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge, as well as French outfits Dijon Football Cote d'Or and Toulouse, were interested in capturing his services, while Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have also been rumoured to show interest in the attacker.

However, Lorch's agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane has since dismissed rumours suggesting his client will leave Pirates by insisting that he will see out the remainder of his contract at the Houghton-based club.

“Lorch is currently on holiday and he is not going anywhere. He will still be a Pirates player,” Mahlakgane confirmed to the Sowetan.

“I am his manager, if there are interests for him, I should know them and I’m the one who will be negotiating for his deal. At the moment, there is nothing for Lorch. He is still contracted to Pirates.

“I have been getting this question recently and I have made it clear that he is not going anywhere. I can confirm that.

“If there is anything, you would have known, those things are not true. Lorch is happy at Pirates and will remain at the club.”