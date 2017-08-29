Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League

Liverpool boast the Premier League's most dangerous attack, according to defender Dejan Lovren.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge were all on target as Liverpool routed Arsenal 4-0 on Sunday.

The trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah share seven Premier League goals between them after three matches, while they have nine in total in all competitions this season.

And Croatia international Lovren believes Liverpool's front line is number one in the league.

"For me, they are the best, they caused Arsenal a lot of problems," he said.

"It's a long season and we will see towards the end of the season who is in the first place, but you can see the difference those three players [Mane, Firmino and Salah] make.

"I'm lucky that I don't have to face them very often in training. It tends to be the guys who aren't in the first-eleven.

"All three of them are top players, they have pace and great quality. They are amazing. It would be quite difficult for any defender when you are up against Salah, Mane and Firmino."