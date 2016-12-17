Low picks Kroos over Ozil for FIFA award

Germany coach Joachim Low has revealed he has voted for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos ahead of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for the FIFA Player of the Year award.

Kroos had to settle for 17th place in the vote for the Ballon d'Or, but he has his international coach's backing in the race for the FIFA honour.

"Toni has consistently been playing at a very high level this year, won the Champions League with Real Madrid and has performed incredibly well with the national team," Low told Bild.

"You can always rely on him and that was reason enough for me to vote for him.

"I voted for Kroos, Ozil and Manuel Neuer, in that order."

Low signed a new contract as Germany boss until 2020 back in October and he has made it clear he would have renewed regardless of the world champions' result at Euro 2016.

"I would still have had the motivation to go for it again in 2018 had we won Euro 2016," added the 56-year-old.

"I would have continued either way, I would also have renewed had we won the Euros.

"We did not make it and that motivates us to keep pushing and achieve something again. We remain ambitious."