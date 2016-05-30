Low still waiting on Germany fitness news

Germany head coach Joachim Low will assess his players with the medical staff before finalising his Euro 2016 squad.

Sami Khedira made his return from injury against Slovakia on Sunday but, while the side suffered no further fitness setbacks, captain Bastian Schweinsteiger remains out.

Low must submit his squad by Tuesday's deadline, but first hopes to discuss the status of Schweinsteiger, among others, with the team doctor.

"We will sit down with the medical team and figure out where we stand," he said. "But it looks like there are no more injury problems to report.

"Then we will need to have a small discussion."

The 56-year-old does not want to carry any fitness concerns into the tournament but, on Schweinsteiger, he added: "Obviously the medical staff will help to make the decision on him and others in the team.

"If our team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt tells me that he or other players will not be available in the next couple of weeks, then I will I have to base my judgement on that.

"We will assess all of the players once more.

"Bastian was involved in training on Sunday and did some work with the ball. However, I want all of our injured players to get the all clear from the doctor so that the next few weeks are risk-free."

Following the announcement of their squad, Germany have a final pre-tournament friendly to come against Hungary on Saturday.

Their Euro 2016 campaign then begins against Ukraine on June 12.