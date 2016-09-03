Low wants to hit the ground running against Norway

Germany boss Joachim Low wants no repeat of an early defeat in Euro 2016 qualification when they start on the road to the 2018 World Cup against Norway.

Just months after becoming world champions in 2014, Germany were beaten in Poland, eventually winning their group by just a point on the way to the European Championships in France.

Low's men also dropped four points against Republic of Ireland, but the 56-year-old expects a more impressive return this time, starting with their opening in Norway on Sunday.

"We came here to Norway to win," he told the media on Saturday. "In the Euros qualifying, it was difficult, we lost the first [away] game.

"This time I do not want to experience such a mixed qualifying. For us it is very important that tomorrow we highly concentrated go into the game and take the three points."

However, far from being arrogant, Low is wary of the threat Norway may hold in Oslo.

"We usually have more possession than Norway," he continued. "I do not think that they will attack us early, but they also play on the break.

"They can counter well and are also dangerous from set pieces."