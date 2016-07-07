Low won't make rash decision on Germany future

Joachim Low will not make a hasty decision on his Germany future following their Euro 2016 semi-final defeat to hosts France on Thursday.

Head coach Low led Germany to World Cup glory in Brazil two years ago, but an Antoine Griezmann double in Marseille helped France to a 2-0 victory and a place in Sunday's final.

It remains to be seen if Low will now seek a fresh challenge having fallen short in his bid for a World Cup and European Championship double.

But the 56-year-old, who has a contract with the national team until 2018, is set to take time to review the tournament before making a decision on his future.

"I can't predict that [my future]," Low said. "I can't even predict things from tomorrow, I won't think about that tonight.

"It's difficult to answer, we haven't discussed [a change in coach] beforehand. It hasn't been an issue so far, maybe tomorrow when we return, we will talk about that and then we will consider if there's anything to discuss about this tournament.

"This was a good tournament for us, we had a great energy in the side, also in the training sessions, in Evian and in the games they have shown a great team spirit.

"I haven't seen too many errors in this tournament."