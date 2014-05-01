Lucas happy with new role for Liverpool

The 27-year-old joined from Gremio in 2007, and forged a reputation as a destructive presence for the Merseyside club, breaking up attacks in front of the back four.

This season, manager Brendan Rodgers has opted to use Steven Gerrard in that deep-lying role, with the likes of Lucas and Jordan Henderson taking up positions further up the field.

And the Brazilian says it is a task he is more than happy to undertake.

"It's something I feel comfortable with," he told Liverpool's official website. "Of course, as much as you play you feel even more comfortable. You know you can help more. Football is like that.

"We (Lucas and Rodgers) sat down in January, where he explained that he wanted to use Stevie as a holding player and me on the side of the three midfielders or the diamond. I had to re-adjust.

"The team is doing so well and it is difficult for the manager to change things. You understand that. I know that the only way is to train hard and prepare.

"I know Stevie is playing in my position and doing very, very well.

"So that's why I'm working hard and maybe looking - not towards another position - but maybe another way I can help, and still play beside Stevie.

"Because I know him being in the team in that position, my chances will be limited.

"He's our leader. So I just have to see if I can help in any way. Especially being here for so long, I want to be part of it."