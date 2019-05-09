Lucas Moura hails ‘the greatest night of my career’ after Spurs’ win over Ajax

Tottenham hero Lucas Moura celebrated the “greatest night of my career” after his stunning hat-trick sent his side to the Champions League final.

Moura wrote himself into club folklore with his second-half treble that inspired another miracle for an English side in Europe’s premier club competition.

Spurs looked to be heading out at the semi-final stage at the hands of Ajax as they trailed 3-0 on aggregate at half-time of the second leg in Amsterdam.

But the Brazilian stepped into the limelight with three goals, clinching his hat-trick and an away-goals win for his side in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

“Of course it is the greatest night of my career,” he said. “Three goals in the semi-final of the Champions League is unbelievable.

“It is an emotional day. Football is amazing, it gives you this special moment.”

Tottenham looked dead and buried at half-time after goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put the home side 2-0 up, 3-0 on aggregate.

But Moura started the comeback when he finished a nice team move in the 55th minute and grabbed a second four minutes later when he converted from close range.

He had to wait until the sixth minute of time added on to complete the job, sparking memorable scenes similar to those seen at Anfield the night before when Liverpool performed a miracle of their own against Barcelona to reach the final.

He added: “We needed to give everything and when I scored the first goal it gave us a new motivation and I always believed in the fight, I am very proud of my team-mates.

“That is our game, the intensity, the aggressiveness – that is our game, we need to do it every game.

The happiness and the heartbreak. But this is why we play! pic.twitter.com/EowOOouqwG— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 8, 2019

“I am so happy, so proud, everyone deserves it – my team-mates, the staff, everyone is amazing.”

With just over three weeks until the final, Spurs striker Harry Kane could be fit from his ankle injury.

The way the England captain sprinted on to the pitch at the end of the game suggests he is not too far away and Moura, who could lose his place if Kane does make it, is excited to have him back.

“I wait for him, he is our striker, he is our difference on the pitch and I am happy to have him back,” he said.

“The most important thing now is to prepare for the final. It doesn’t matter who scores, even Hugo Lloris can score, I don’t care. It’s possible, we will give everything for this.”