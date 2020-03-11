Lucas Moura News and Features

Date of birth: August 13, 1992

Instagram: @lucasmoura7

Club(s): Sao Paulo, PSG, Tottenham

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £25million

After spending five years at Sao Paulo, the club he joined as a 13-year-old, he turned down interest from Real Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Won 16 medals in the French capital but was sold to Tottenham in 2018. The pacy Brazil international etched his name into Spurs folklore with a memorable second-half hat-trick against Ajax to send his side through to the Champions League final in 2019.