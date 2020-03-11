Lucas Moura News and Features
Date of birth: August 13, 1992
Instagram: @lucasmoura7
Club(s): Sao Paulo, PSG, Tottenham
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £25million
After spending five years at Sao Paulo, the club he joined as a 13-year-old, he turned down interest from Real Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Won 16 medals in the French capital but was sold to Tottenham in 2018. The pacy Brazil international etched his name into Spurs folklore with a memorable second-half hat-trick against Ajax to send his side through to the Champions League final in 2019.
Latest about Lucas Moura
VAR controversies in the Premier League this season
By PA Staff
VAR After VAR ruled out a goal for Tottenham last night, we look back at some of the worst howlers in its inaugural Premier League season
Quiz! Can you name every player to feature in Ajax vs Tottenham Hotspur, in 2019?
By FourFourTwo Staff
It's exactly one year since Lucas Moura pulled off the unthinkable - but who else featured in Tottenham's famous heist?
