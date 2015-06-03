Lucas signs PSG extension

Paris Saint-Germain have signed winger Lucas Moura to a two-year contract extension.

Lucas moved to PSG from Sao Paulo in January 2013 after the Ligue 1 club secured his signature in August 2012.

He has since helped PSG to three consecutive league titles and scored eight goals in 46 appearances this season as Laurent Blanc's men sealed an unprecedented domestic treble.

As well as retaining the title, PSG also won the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue, having earlier triumphed in the Trophee des Champions.

The Brazil international has previously been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

But, after committing his future to PSG, Lucas told their official website: "I am very happy. For me, playing here is a source of great pride.

"I hope to continue helping my team win more and more trophies. My dream is to become a part of the club's history.

"I hope that we keep on winning and that, next season, we win the Champions League. That's a main aim now.

"This season has been magnificent, incredible. It's the first time a team has done the quadruple in France.

"We have achieved something extraordinary, and I will never forget it. I am very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "I think extending Lucas Moura's contract is a very significant moment.

"He is a forward whose technique and speed have thrilled our supporters since he joined us from Sao Paulo.

"Young players are very important for our project. Lucas has become a crowd favourite thanks to his talent and also his personality.

"I am very proud that this [player], with such a huge potential, will be sporting the club's colours in France and in Europe for a long time to come."