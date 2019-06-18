Arsenal star's agent says AC Milan move would 'clearly' be special for the player

While speaking to Calciomercato, Pablo Bentancurt, who represents Torreira, was asked about Milan's interest in the player.

"I know nothing about the Rossoneri's interest, no one contacted me. I have learned of this possibility through the press," Bentancurt claimed.

He then commented on the fact that there was the possibility of Torreria joing up with Marco Giampolo again (who managed the Uruguayan at Sampdoria).

"If Giampaolo's call could be something special for Lucas? Yes, clearly."

Despite Bentancurts comments, the report goes on to state that Arsenal have no intention of selling the player.

AC Milan would reportedly have to sell Franck Kessie before making a move for Torreira, who is valued at around €40 million.

Torreira had an impressive breakthrough season at Arsenal, but he did note recently that he was struggling with living in England.

NOW TRY...

Quiz! Can you name the 25 most valuable players in the world aged 21 and under?

Before the gold rush: remembering Chelsea’s last season before Roman Abramovich arrived