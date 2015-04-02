Luis plans to see out Chelsea contract

Filipe Luis has been linked with a return to former Atletico Madrid having only managed seven Premier League starts since leaving the La Liga champions for Chelsea in a deal worth £15.8 million in July.

The Brazilian full-back has played second fiddle to Cesar Azpilicueta but he intends to see out his three-year deal.

"I'm happy at Chelsea. I want to stay at the club until the end of my contract," Filipe Luis said.

"We have a chance to win the Premier League. Everyone wants to be there to try to help the team to win the league."

Filipe Luis, who featured twice for Brazil during the international break, is hoping to win the Premier League in his first season in England.

Chelsea are six points clear atop the standings and have a game in hand but the title is no forgone conclusion, with matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool remaining.

"Is the title race over? No. It's really difficult. We have nine games - really difficult games," said Filipe Luis as Chelsea prepare to host Stoke City on Saturday.

"The Premier League is never easy. We have to be better than ever because these games are coming up with a lot of pressure, but I think we're prepared to cope with the hard situation we have.

"He [Mourinho] always says that to us - he has never said anything else.

"He always asked for everybody to be focused and concentrated in the games and to try to win every match we have."