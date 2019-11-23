"It is a nice possibility" - Luiz Suarez opens door to MLS move

Luis Suarez has hinted that he would be interested in a move to Major League Soccer.

The Barcelona striker turns 33 in January and his club are reportedly looking for a long-term successor to the former Liverpool man.

Suarez has been linked with a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise, while his international team-mate Nicolas Lodeiro of the Seattle Sounders recently claimed that the striker said he wants to move to MLS.

"I didn't commit to anything [with Lodeiro]," Suarez told ESPN. "I had a conversation with him. MLS is a league that any player would be interested in and I asked him about the competition and about his teammates.

"I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it's an attractive league.

"Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for [next] is stability for my family and the well-being of my children.

“They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility."

Suarez remains a key player for Barcelona under Ernesto Valverde this season, having found the net eight times so far.

He is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2021 but has already begun to think about his future beyond that.

"MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans," he added.

"That shows that the league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better."

Barcelona return to action after the international break against Leganes on Saturday.

