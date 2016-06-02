Luiz Gustavo pulls out of Brazil squad for personal reasons

Brazil will be unable to call upon Luiz Gustavo at the Copa America Centenario after the midfielder pulled out due to personal reasons.

The Wolfsburg player's request to be released from international duty was granted by the technical committee of the Brazilian national team on Thursday.

"Luiz Gustavo had already reported the existence of the problem to the technical committee in Brazil," a Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) statement said.

"His presence among family members is required. The coaching staff and players are in solidarity with their team-mate, all hoping the problem is solved as soon as possible."

The previously uncapped Gremio midfielder Walace has been named as the 28-year-old's replacement for the tournament.

Brazil coach Dunga has already lost Ricardo Oliveira, Douglas Costa, Rafinha, Ederson and Kaka to injuries, while Neymar was not included in the squad as he will take part in the Olympic Games instead.

Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Ecuador in California on Saturday.