Lukaku in no rush to leave Everton - Raiola

Romelu Lukaku is excited by the new project under Ronald Koeman at Everton and could shun a return to Chelsea to stay at Goodison Park, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Belgium international has reached double figures in all three of his seasons at Everton since departing Stamford Bridge in 2013, the striker netting his best return of 18 league goals last term.

His lethal touch in front of goal has sparked reports of a return to Chelsea two years after his exit – his first campaign at Everton was on loan – but Raiola is not convinced the 23-year-old is keen on the switch.

"Everton don't need money anymore," he told Sportwereld. "Romelu wants to play for a club that can win trophies.

"Something's changed at Everton: there's a new project. If he leaves, it has to be a good deal for all parties involved."

Talk of a move to Serie A was quashed by Raiola, though, the agent not convinced any club in Italy can meet the valuation Everton have on the striker.

He added: "Romelu certainly has the qualities to play in Italy, but as the Italian landscape currently looks, there's no team that can afford him.

"He's too expensive for Serie A.

"Only a global power can pay for him. The top clubs in England, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain."