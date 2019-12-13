Macclesfield’s match with Walsall to be played as scheduled

Macclesfield’s League Two game with Walsall will go ahead on Saturday after the EFL confirmed the Silkmen’s players had been paid.

The club’s players refused to play against Crewe last weekend over unpaid wages.

But Macclesfield are on the brink of being taken over after a deal was agreed in principle with local businessman Joe Sealey, who hopes to complete the buyout ahead of Wednesday’s latest HMRC hearing over a winding-up order.

And the EFL is satisfied that the club are in a position to fulfil Saturday’s fixture.

An EFL statement read: “This weekend’s League Two fixture between Walsall and Macclesfield will go ahead as originally scheduled on Saturday at 3pm.

“As a result of ongoing discussions between the EFL, the club and the PFA during the course of the last seven days, the league has ensured outstanding payments owed to players have now been paid and the club has confirmed they will be in a position to fulfil the fixture.

“The EFL remain in dialogue with the club over the wider challenges currently faced by the ownership and will continue to offer whatever practical assistance is available in accordance with its regulations.

“Further to the charges issued in respect of regulation breaches for late payment of wages and non-fulfilment of last weekend’s game against Crewe, the club will face an Independent Disciplinary Commission later this month.”

Macclesfield added in a club statement: “Macclesfield are pleased to confirm that tomorrow’s game at Walsall will go ahead as scheduled.

“We really need your support tomorrow and look forward to seeing as many people cheering us on as possible.”

Macclesfield’s senior players went on strike for November’s FA Cup first-round tie against Kingstonian, which the non-league side won 4-0 against a makeshift Macc line-up.

They have since fulfilled three league fixtures but problems arose once more and the Crewe match was suspended after the players cited issues of “mental well-being” in a squad statement.