Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is hoping to see Neymar to leave bitter LaLiga rivals Barcelona.
Sergio Ramos wants Neymar to leave Barcelona as it would be less of a problem for Real Madrid amid links with Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar's future at Barca is in serious doubt with Ligue 1 side PSG ready to meet the Brazilian's €222million release clause.
The 25-year-old showed why he is the subject of interest after dazzling against bitter rivals Madrid at the International Champions Cup on Saturday, setting up two goals in the 3-2 triumph.
Asked about Neymar's future post-game, Madrid captain Ramos said: "I do not know, everyone is free to choose their future.
"I hope [he leaves]. It would be less of a problem for us."
Ramos, who made his first pre-season appearance for Madrid, added: "I changed the shirt with him and I hope it is the last one I have used with Barca."
