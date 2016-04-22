Madrid captain Ramos: I considered United move

Sergio Ramos has admitted he considered joining Manchester United during the off-season, but added that remaining at Real Madrid was always his top priority.

Ramos signed a new five-year contract with Madrid in August but had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for the 2015-16 season.

The transfer never materialised, despite widespread media speculation.

However, the 30-year-old Madrid captain revealed swapping La Liga for the Premier League did cross his mind.

"There was an offer from United," Ramos said in an interview with COPE.

"I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons."



Ramos, who reportedly had a fractious relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez before re-signing, added: "Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end."

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with Ramos, who is under contract until 2020.

Incoming manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to sign Ramos, but the defender said: "I have not heard about [interest from Chelsea]. Many things have always been said.



"Flattery from big clubs is always good as this is because you are doing well, but if the fans and my club want me, my main thought is to retire here."