Madrid fan Alonso: Messi is the best in the world

If you thought two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso rated Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world because he is a Real Madrid fan, you would be wrong.

Somewhat controversially, the Spanish F1 McLaren driver is in the corner of Barcelona star Lionel Messi when it comes to the debate of the world's best player.

Speaking at a promotional event in Argentina, Alonso even admitted he has travelled to Camp Nou just to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in action.

"I'm a Real Madrid fan but Messi is the best player in the world," Alonso, who is preparing for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, told Clarin.

"I really like Argentine players like Gonzalo Higuain and Fernando Gago.

"I've gone to the Camp Nou just to see Messi."

Messi has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, scoring eight goals in nine LaLiga matches.

All in all, the 29-year-old Argentina international has netted 16 times in all competitions, seven of those coming in the Champions League.