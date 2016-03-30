Madrid fans should have more respect for Ronaldo, says Kaka

Real Madrid fans should show more respect towards star forward Cristiano Ronaldo for what he has achieved with the club, according to Kaka.

Ronaldo, 31, joined the La Liga outfit from Manchester United in 2009 and has gone on to score over 350 goals in seven seasons in the Spanish capital, winning a La Liga and Champions League in that time.

However, the Portugal international has been jeered by sections of the Madrid supporter base this season, along with several of his team-mates.

And Kaka, who played alongside Ronaldo for four years between 2009 and 2013, believes Ronaldo deserves more respect from the fans.

"Cristiano is a great player, I am not just talking about his quality, but in terms of what he has contributed to Madrid," the Orlando City midfielder told Cadena Cope.

"I would like to see the fans have more respect for Cristiano for what he has done for this club.

"Sometimes I hear whistles against Cristiano and it's not good after all he has done."

Ronaldo is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2017-18 season but has been linked with a move away from the club before his deal runs out.

However, when asked where he thinks Ronaldo should go, Kaka said: "I recommend that he stays in Madrid. The proportion that things happen there is very big, on both sides.

"If things do go well the proportion is big, but if they don't then it's also still big.

"Much of what has happened with Cristiano and the name he has today is because he played at Real Madrid."