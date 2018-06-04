Madrid star Modric tells Neymar: We're waiting for you
Luka Modric seems to be doing his best to tempt Neymar to join him at Real Madrid in the coming weeks.
Luka Modric appeared to encourage Neymar to join him at Real Madrid following Sunday's friendly between Brazil and Croatia.
Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to LaLiga with the European champions, less than a year on from his world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.
The 26-year-old played a starring role at Anfield in his first appearance since February, coming off the bench to score a brilliant opening goal in Brazil's 2-0 win.
Afterwards, he was filmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) swapping signed shirts with Madrid midfielder Modric, who could not resist a cheeky hint at a transfer in the coming weeks.
As they wrote messages and exchanged jerseys in the tunnel after the match, Modric could be heard saying, "We're waiting for you," prompting a smile from Neymar.
Modric was later asked about the transfer rumours and, according to Globo, replied: "Let's see what happens!"
Olha que momento nos bastidores de Brasil x Croácia! O reconhecimento de dois craques pelo trabalho do outro. Bonito de se ver! June 3, 2018
