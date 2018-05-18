Madrid star Ramos makes rap debut
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is going for gold this year, attempting to combine Champions League and World Cup glory with a hit rap single.
Sergio Ramos is going solo ahead of the Champions League final, taking time out from a busy Real Madrid schedule to announce his debut rap single.
Just days after Ramos claimed Madrid were getting "used to" winning Europe's top prize, the Spain international has released a rap celebrating his previous triumphs.
The lyrics include brags about being "the MVP of the Champions League" and "the best defender on the globe", "with long hair or with a beard, this kid is from another league."
Ramos posted a video of the rap on his Instagram page, alongside links to download the song on various platforms.
"My house, some friends, a lot of magic and this is the result: my life in a song," the 32-year-old wrote. "And many verses are still to be written.
"Thanks to all those who have supported me and accompany me this far."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.