Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
Barcelona star Lionel Messi netted his 300th goal at Camp Nou in his team's thrashing of Eibar in La Liga.
Another standout performance, another milestone for Lionel Messi.
The Barcelona superstar struck four times in a 6-1 thrashing of Eibar in La Liga on Tuesday.
Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot and then netted three times in the second half of the comfortable win.
With his latest display, the 30-year-old brought up 300 goals for Barcelona at Camp Nou.
300 - Lionel Messi has scored his 300th goal for Barcelona at the Camp Nou (all competitions). Milestone.September 19, 2017
Messi already has nine La Liga goals this season, and he has been clinical in recent outings.
8 - Lionel Messi's last 12 shots on target in La Liga:Amazing.September 19, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.