Mainz 2 Cologne 3: Modeste volley completes three-goal comeback

Cologne moved away from the Bundesliga's relegation zone with a stunning 3-2 win at Mainz on Sunday, Anthony Modeste's volley sealing a thrilling three-goal second-half comeback.

Jhon Cordoba gave the hosts the lead after just seven minutes and Leon Balogun appeared to have sealed the points for the Champions League hopefuls shortly after half-time when he headed in a Daniel Brosinski cross.

But a superb Marcel Risse drive grabbed a goal back for the visitors and Milos Jojic equalised after 73 minutes, staying just onside to turn in a Yannick Gerhardt cross-cum-shot for his first league goal of the season.

Modeste completed an incredible turnaround for his side by racing on to a lofted Matthias Lehmann pass to smash a low volley past Loris Karius with seven minutes to play.

Cologne climb up to 10th place in the Bundesliga thanks to their win, six points clear of the relegation play-off place, while Mainz remain four points behind Hertha Berlin in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.