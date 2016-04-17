Mainz 2 Cologne 3: Modeste volley completes three-goal comeback
Anthony Modeste's superb volley sealed a three-goal comeback for Cologne, who beat Mainz 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Sunday from 2-0 down.
Cologne moved away from the Bundesliga's relegation zone with a stunning 3-2 win at Mainz on Sunday, Anthony Modeste's volley sealing a thrilling three-goal second-half comeback.
Jhon Cordoba gave the hosts the lead after just seven minutes and Leon Balogun appeared to have sealed the points for the Champions League hopefuls shortly after half-time when he headed in a Daniel Brosinski cross.
But a superb Marcel Risse drive grabbed a goal back for the visitors and Milos Jojic equalised after 73 minutes, staying just onside to turn in a Yannick Gerhardt cross-cum-shot for his first league goal of the season.
Modeste completed an incredible turnaround for his side by racing on to a lofted Matthias Lehmann pass to smash a low volley past Loris Karius with seven minutes to play.
Cologne climb up to 10th place in the Bundesliga thanks to their win, six points clear of the relegation play-off place, while Mainz remain four points behind Hertha Berlin in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.
