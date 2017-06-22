Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler

Mainz have signed Germany international goalkeeper Rene Adler on a two-year contract.

Adler, 32, has made 255 Bundesliga appearances across stints at Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg and earned 12 international caps, although he has not appeared for the national team since 2013.

The keeper moves to the Opel Arena on a free transfer after his deal with Hamburg expired.

"The move to Mainz is the right step at the right time for me," he said in a Mainz statement.

"The quiet and focused atmosphere in the club fits me. I have the feeling that something exciting can happen here.

"I am glad that we could reach an agreement so quickly and I am already looking forward to a new chapter in my career."