Majority of fans think European Super League clubs should be kicked out of the Premier League

A new poll concerning the European Super League has found that 79% of football fans oppose the plans for the tournament, with over two-thirds of fans "strongly" opposing the concept.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, surveyed 1,790 British fans following Sunday night's announcement of the breakaway league.

It found that just 14% of fans support the plans for a Super League, despite the Big Six of the Premier League all signing up for the competition. Over half of football fans (51%) think these clubs should be kicked out of the Premier League, while 55% think they should face financial penalties.

As far as punishments go, 73% of those polled believe that the football club owners themselves should face punishments with 51% wanting to see the clubs face punishments. There has been talk of fines in recent days, docking points of the clubs being thrown out of the Premier League.

Around a third of fans, 32%, think the Big Six should face points deductions, while 22% think they should be stripped of existing domestic titles. Just 10% of fans think there should be no punishments whatsoever for the clubs who have chosen to break away.

The Super League has proven almost unanimously unpopular with fans of English teams, with protests outside stadiums since the announcement was made on Sunday. Fans groups have all condemned the move, while some Premier League managers and players have stepped in to share their concern.

Unsurprisingly, 75% of those polled by YouGov told the survey that they are not interested in watching the Super League when it begins. Just 3% believe the formation of the competition was driven by fans' desire, while a whopping 89% say financial gain was behind it.

Further down the footballing pyramid, 75% say that smaller clubs will suffer financially from the formation of this competition, while only 7% think they will benefit.

Despite the backlash, the Super League have made very little comment on the competition and their plans to break away since their original statement.

