Malaga 1 Sporting Gijon 0: Juanpi's stunner secures home win

A fine goal from Juanpi proved enough for Malaga to record a 1-0 home win over struggling Sporting Gijon at El Rosaleda on Friday.

The deadlock was broken in the 25th minute when Juanpi produced a sublime finish from outside the area, the Venezuela international cutting back onto his left foot to send a curling shot beyond goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

The fine strike secured Malaga their first win in six outings, while the three points lift them into eighth place in the table.

Sporting, meanwhile, remain stuck in the relegation zone. A fourth straight loss leaves them in 19th place and they have now picked up just nine points since the turn of the year.

Their best chance of scoring an equaliser fell to Carlos Castro with 15 minutes remaining, but the substitute hit the woodwork with his attempt.