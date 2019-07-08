Everton launch bid to beat off Arsenal interest in La Liga winger

The Brazilian has been identified as Toffees boss Marco Silva’s top target for the summer transfer window, claims RMC.

Barça are set to receive a formal bid worth more than €35 million in the next few hours.

The 22-year-old joined the Camp Nou club just last summer, but the Spaniards are prepared to sell.

Everton already attempted to sign him in January and, as things stand, the Goodison Park outfit don’t face serious competition for his signature.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest and have held talks with the player’s representatives, but the Gunners haven’t submitted a concrete offer.

Malcom made just 15 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, scoring one goal.

