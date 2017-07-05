Malone joins Huddersfield influx

The frenetic pace of Huddersfield Town's off-season recruitment shows no sign of slowing, with defender Scott Malone joining the club from Fulham.

The 26-year-old left-back moves for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a three-year contract with the Terriers, who earned promotion to the Premier League by beating Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

Manager David Wagner said in a statement: "I'm excited to welcome Scott to Huddersfield Town.

"Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.

CONFIRMED: completes his transfer to from , signing a three year deal (AT) July 5, 2017

"Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward. He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself.

"We already have a very good left back in Chris Lowe and a real young talent in Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, but as we enter our first Premier League season it is so important to have competition and the ability to rotate our side, as we did so successfully last season."

Huddersfield broke their transfer record for the third time in two weeks earlier on Wednesday, capturing striker Steve Mounie from Montpellier.

They have also brought in Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince and Danny Williams.