Man City announce Yokohama partnership

The club confirmed the news of the deal on their official website on Tuesday.

Premier League champions City released a statement explaining their decision to invest in the Japanese top club was made for on and off-field reasons.

"The deal represents the first significant foreign investment in a J.League soccer club and has been designed to create new global opportunities for the YF Marinos and Japanese soccer talent," it read.

"The deal will see City Football Group collaborate with YF Marinos, exposing them to a world class soccer infrastructure and network not seen before in the J.League but that has achieved popular acclaim and real success with teams like Manchester City, recently crowned Premier League champions for the second time in three seasons."

Ferran Soriano, chief executive officer of CFG, was delighted to be able to confirm the announcement and sees the partnership as an exciting opportunity for both parties.

"We're thrilled to be able to play a role in investing and building on the ongoing success of YF Marinos," he said.

"We are proud that each of our clubs is firmly rooted and invested in its local community as well as connected and engaged with its supporter base. We are very much looking forward to starting our collaboration."