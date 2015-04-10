Man City can still win the title, says Aguero

City are fourth in the 2014-15 standings, nine points adrift of Chelsea, who have a game in hand, after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Manuel Pellegrini's City have the chance to regroup against rivals Manchester United in the derby on Sunday and Aguero has not given up hope of overhauling Chelsea at the summit with seven matches remaining.

"Of course we can still win it," Aguero told Sky Sports News HQ.

"In football, anything can happen - as soon as you think something is certain, then everything changes, we have seen it so many times before and we'll see it again.

"We only focus on ourselves, try to win every game we play and keep pressure on Chelsea."

City's run in includes matches against West Ham United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, QPR, Swansea City and Southampton.