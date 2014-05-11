Man City ease past West Ham to secure title

As had been the case in 2012, City secured the title on the final day of the campaign, albeit without the same level of tension that accompanied their maiden Premier League triumph.

Two years ago, a last-gasp goal from Sergio Aguero against QPR proved decisive as City edged out rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

Yet City were not reliant on late drama this time around, as they recorded a routine 2-0 victory over West Ham, ensuring the efforts of second-placed Liverpool proved immaterial.

Goals from Samir Nasri and captain Vincent Kompany were enough to see off a West Ham side with nothing but pride to play for.

Liverpool, who began the final round of games two points behind Manuel Pellegrini's men, came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Anfield, but it was to no avail.

City's success comes in their first season under Pellegrini, who succeeded Roberto Mancini in June.

The champions – who won 27 of their 38 matches – finished the campaign with 102 goals and a goal difference of +65.