Man City outclass PSG to advance to first ever Champions League final

Manchester City are through to the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez’s brace put PSG to bed with the visitors missing Kylian Mbappé and also having Ángel Di María sent off in the second half.



PSG thought they had the perfect opportunity to get back into the game seven minutes into the game when referee Björn Kuipers awarded a penalty for a suspected handball by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, Kuipers was referred to the pitch-side monitor when he saw that the ball had struck the shoulder of the Ukranian defender.

Riyad Mahrez then put City in complete control of the tie when he slid past Keylor Navas after Kevin De Bruyne’s shot had deflected into the path of the Algerian.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side rallied after falling behind and perhaps could consider himself unlucky that they didn’t grab a goal before the break.

First, Marquinhos’ looping header hit the bar before Ángel Di María curled just wide of the post after intercepting a poor throw-out by Ederson.

Neymar had been kept relatively quiet for the majority of the game but came to life at the beginning of the second period, dribbling through the City defence before his shot was denied by a strong block by Zinchenko.

But Pep Guardiola’s side booked their trip to Istanbul on May 29 in classy style.

A deadly counter-attack set Phil Foden away down the left and the 20-year-old’s pristine low cross was tucked away by Mahrez for his second of the night, and his third goal in the tie.

PSG, who had Idrissa Gueye sent off in the first leg, were reduced to ten men again when Di María stood on Fernandinho while the pair were off the pitch.

City will meet the winners of tomorrow’s second semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.