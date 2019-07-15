Man City release new 2019/20 third jersey – and it's vibrant

Ahead of their pre-season tour of Asia, Manchester City have revealed a brand new third shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 season – and it's bright.

PUMA describe it as a “vibrant and disruptive” design, which seems fair enough given that it's likely to stun Premier League opposition into even more of a tizz than usual.

There's a two-tone gradient of bright yellow fading into peach, and black trim on the collar. The shirt also features a commemorative print below the crest which nods at the club’s 125th anniversary.

The “on-field brilliance” of City’s attractive style of play was the main inspiration behind it, according to City's new kit manufacturer, with manager Pep Guardiola (definitely, definitely) adding: “Our aim is to play attacking and entertaining football and I’m delighted that the PUMA design team has used this as inspiration for our new third kit.”

Er, cool.

Get the 2019/20 home kit for £54.99 from Amazon • Away for £50 from JD Sports • Third TBC

