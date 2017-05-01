Man City will get the job done - Kompany defiant on Champions League qualification

Vincent Kompany insists Manchester City will "get the job done" in the race for Champions League qualification despite dropping two points at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

City came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium, with a late Gabriel Jesus header ensuring City stay in pole position to claim fourth place in the Premier League.

Arsenal's 2-0 loss at rivals Tottenham and Manchester United's 1-1 home draw with Swansea City meant City remain a point clear of United and six ahead of Arsenal, with Kompany sure his side will not slip up in their four remaining league games.

"There's not one single doubt in our minds that we'll get the job done," Kompany said, with City heading into three successive matches at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's [home form] not going to be a problem any more. I fiercely believe that playing at home gives a big advantage to teams and we have to look at it in that way."

Four games.Twelve points.There's still plenty to play for so let's keep fighting! May 1, 2017

Kompany accepted that City wasted enough opportunities to beat relegation-threatened Middlesbrough but called on his team to put the disappointment of the result behind them for the run-in.

"It didn't happen today, but we need to make sure we finish the season really strongly now," Kompany said after Sunday's game.

"We had enough chances to win it in the end but we don't have to dwell too much about the fact we didn't get the result we wanted.

"[We have] three home games now and we'll need our fans behind us to push us over the line and to make sure we can look forward to next season in a way that's exciting."