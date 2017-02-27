Man of the moment Gabbiadini has 'no hard feelings' towards Napoli

Manolo Gabbiadini does not hold any grudges against Napoli following his magnificent start to life at Southampton, according to his agent.

The Italy striker has scored five goals in his first three Saints appearances since his January move - reportedly worth £15million - including two in Sunday's dramatic EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.

Gabbiadini, 25, only started 11 Serie A games for Napoli in 18 months from the start of the 2015-16 season and was then told he would not be allowed to join another Italian club.

But his representative Silvio Pagliari says the in-form striker's camp do not hold any hard feelings against Maurizio Sarri's men.

"What has changed? His impact was equally devastating at Napoli and he did very well in his first six months," Pagliari told Mediaset.

"There was then a problem with Sarri - each coach has his own methods. Napoli are doing great things and despite what happened with Manolo, there are no hard feelings. I hope they continue to do well.

"Not being able to stay in Italy was a problem that never existed because Aurelio De Laurentiis would never have sold to another Italian club. Even if there was a chance, we would have still opted to go abroad.

"Manolo is at the right age to try such an experience, plus he needs to play because he wants to be part of Italy's squad for the World Cup next year. He has the ability to go far."

Gabbiadini's superb start in England has come as no surprise to his representative.

Pagliari added: "I expected Manolo to explode in England. He has made a big impact and feeling very good, so we are happy with the choice we have made.

"Gabbiadini was simply mentally ready for an overseas transfer. He has found an environment where he has been pampered since day one."